Public meeting in Moycullen to discuss social housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Moycullen this evening to discuss planned social housing developments in the village.

Galway County Council has confirmed that two or possibly three estates will be developed for social housing in Moycullen.

Works began this week on the first of these sites, along the N59 main road towards the village, where 59 units are expected to be built.

The council says they are obliged to provide more houses, and to reduce the number of applications on the housing waiting list.

The meeting has been organised by, and will be chaired by, Fianna Fail County Councillor Noel Thomas and will begin at 8pm in the Hall in Scoil Mhuire.

Councillor Thomas says some locals have expressed concerns to him about the social housing developments: