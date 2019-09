Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Kinvara this evening (17th) to discuss the safe use of digital devices.

The meeting aims to encourage the safe use of wifi, smart phones and laptops, and will also debate whether wifi could be damaging to health.

It’s led by Diarmaid Mulcahy, chairperson of the Council for the West, and Melanie Bouffard who is the founder of Wireless Technologies Awareness Kinvara.

It gets underway at Kinvara courthouse at 8pm.