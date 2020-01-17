Public meeting in Inisbofin on possible secondary school development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting is being held in Inisbofin tonight to explore the possibility of establishing a secondary school on the island.

The community event at 8 tonight in Inisbofin National School will be attended by the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board, GRETB.

The provision of education on Galway islands is a priority for GRETB, and for the islands’ federation Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann.

Community queries on how a post primary school might be established, staffed and sustained, can be directed to the GRETB – who will explore the possibilities further with the Department of Education.

The board's Director of Schools Tomás Mac Pháidín says having post primary schools on off-shore islands is vital to sustaining local communities