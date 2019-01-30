Current track
Public meeting in Headford hears concerns over far right event

Written by on 30 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting in Headford this week has heard concerns over a far right event planned for the area.

It comes as a meeting of the Primo Party della Lega in Ireland is to be held in the Headford Arms Ristro Pub tomorrow evening.

It’s understood the party is linked to the far right Lega party, which is part of the coalition government in Italy.

The Galway Anti Racism Network meeting held its first county meeting this week where fears regarding the far-right group were one of the key items of discussion.

It was agreed that a large community event would be held in the town on St. Patrick’s Day to highlight Headford’s strong spirit of anti-racism.

Other issues discussed on the evening included new direct provision centres, resettelment programmes for refugees and anti-Traveller sentiment.

Joe Loughnane is Chair of Galway Anti Racism Network- he said there is a lot of local opposition to the planned far right event. Hear more from Joe on The [email protected] for Galway…

