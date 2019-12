Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Gort next Tuesday regarding a controversial plan to develop a biogas plant in the town.

A second attempt is being made to develop the plant with the plan led once again by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited.

In January of this year, a former application to develop a biogas plant in the town was withdrawn by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd.