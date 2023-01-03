Public meeting in Gort to discuss approval of controversial Biogas plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Gort tomorrow to discuss the granting of planning permission for a biogas plant near the town.

The controversial facility would be located at Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

It was rejected twice by Galway County Council – but was given the green light by An Bord Pleanala on appeal.

Local campaigners have now called a public meeting to discuss their options – it will take place at Sullivan’s in Gort tomorrow evening at 7.30. (4/1)

Ciaran O’ Donnell is spokesperson for the Gort Biogas Concern Group.