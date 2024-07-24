Galway Bay FM

24 July 2024

Public meeting in Gort over refugee accommodation plans descends into chaos and abuse

A public meeting held in Gort on plans to house refugees at a vacant building in the town descended into chaos and abuse.

It’s as work is being carried out in recent days at an unoccupied commercial and residential unit at The Grove at Crowe Street.

Locals are unhappy that they weren’t consulted on the move – or told who would be accommodated there.

It’s since been confirmed that if approved, the building would be used strictly for Ukrainian refugees for a period of two years.

The meeting held at Sullivans last night had to be ultimately abandoned due to an element of confrontation and abuse.

Minister Anne Rabbitte told Galway Talks the break-down happened around an hour into the meeting.

And Councillor Gerry Finnerty says his genuine concern is that Gort doesn’t have the services or facilities for more people.

