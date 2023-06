Galway Bay fm newsroom – The keys for 49 social houses at Fanna Buí in Tirboy in Tuam have been handed over to the County Council from the builder.

Local TD Sean Canney understands the Council will now arrange to hand the keys to the families who have been allocated the houses.

He adds he is delighted to see the new children’s playground opening up in time for the summer holidays

Meanwhile, a 31 unit housing development under construction on the Weir Road is due for completion