Public meeting in Claregalway to discuss future development of village

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Claregalway this evening to discuss the future development of the village.

It follows a community survey undertaken late last year, which asked respondants to assess the improvements needed in the area, as well as the barriers to growth.

Among the key findings were that traffic is the number one deterrent for people who wish to shop or socialise in Claregalway.

The detailed results of the survey can be viewed online at Claregalway.info.

This evening’s public meeting will take place at The Arches Hotel at 8pm.