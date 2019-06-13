Public meeting in Claregalway on use of Irish language

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting on how clubs and organisations in Claregalway can increase their use of the Irish language is to be held this evening. (13/6)
The Eachreidh Language Planning Committee says a recent survey in the Claregalway, Carnmore and Annaghdown areas highlighted how locals would like to see more Irish being used in the social life of the community.
It’s holding a meeting to help local clubs and community organisations incorporate more Irish into their activities.
It’s being held at the Arches Hotel in Claregalway this evening at 8:30.
