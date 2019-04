Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city later this month (25/4) to discuss traffic issues.

It will be attended by Galway West T.D Eamon Ó Cuív and City Councillor Michael Crowe and is organised by Fianna Fáil Galway City East election candidate Alan Cheevers.

The public meeting will take place at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit on Thursday April 25th at 8p.m.

Alan Cheevers says locals on the east side of the city need to know what the future traffic plan is.