Public meeting in Barna to discuss concerns over city ring road plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Barna next week (29/11) to discuss concerns regarding the plan for the city ring road.

The meeting is led by Connemara area councillor Tomás Ó Curraoin and takes place on Thursday week November 29th at 7.30pm at Barna Golf Club.

An Bord Pleanála has provisionally set a date in May next year to make a decision on the proposal.

The planning application was submitted to the higher planning authority early this month under Strategic Infrastructure legislation.

The 650 million euro road project would run from Barna across to the Headford Road and Ballybrit with a new bridge and viaduct across the River Corrib.

40 homes are set to be demolished as part of the plans with many more properties affected.

Submissions from the public will be accepted until December 21st and an oral hearing is expected to take place early next year.