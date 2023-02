From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A public meeting will take place in Ballinasloe this evening to discuss regional imbalance and reversing rural decline.

The meeting is hosted by Sinn Fein and will include MEP Chris MacManus, Deputy Clare Kerrane, Councillor Dermot Connolly, as well as local community groups.

It takes place at Gullane’s Hotel this evening at 8pm.

Speaking to John Morley, MEP Chris MacManus said there’s a widespread sense that our region is being left behind.