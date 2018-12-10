Public meeting discussing future of Dunkellin Bridge on Thursday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting discussing the future of Dunkellin bridge is to take place on Thursday (13/12).

The structure collapsed in recent months while it was undergoing works resulting in the closure of the Kilcornan Wood road.

Stakeholders – including the construction consultants, the OPW and Galway County Council – have met with architects and will now present a number of proposed solutions to the public.

The meeting will take place on Thursday evening at 7 at Raftery’s Rest in Kilcolgan.

