Public masses at Dominicans Church Claddagh cancelled after priest tests positive for Covid-19

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Public masses at Dominicans Church at the Claddagh have been cancelled for the Christmas period after the head priest tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior Fr. Donal Sweeney had to list a number of community mass-goers as close contacts as a result.

A statement on the church website says all public masses are cancelled until further notice.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Fr. Sweeney says they’ll be hoping to conduct mass via webcam in the near future.

And he feels being fully vaccinated is likely the reason he’s only feeling very mild symptoms.