Galway Bay FM

11 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Public lecture in city on famous Galway code-breaker Emily Anderson

Share story:
Public lecture in city on famous Galway code-breaker Emily Anderson

A free public lecture will take place in the city this evening on famous Galway code-breaker, Emily Anderson.

Emily – who was born in the city – worked as a code-breaker for British intelligence during both world wars, winning an OBE for her work as a cryptanalyst.

But while she was known as an exceptional music historian, her professional life as Britain’s greatest female codebreaker remain secret during her life.

The free lecture by historian Dr. Jackie Uí Chionna will take place at 8pm in the Harbour Hotel.

Share story:

Renowned Afghan activist and journalist to speak in Galway

Renowned Afghan activist and journalist Horia Mosadiq is to speak in Galway tomorrow afternoon. Horia is the keynote speaker at an annual series of human ...

Uisce Eireann under fire over "complete and utter botchery" of works done near city school

Uisce Eireann – formerly known as Irish Water – is under fire for an alleged “complete and utter botchery” of work carried out nea...

Councillor says call for mandatory hi-viz for cyclists "distraction tactic" from real safety issues

Focusing on making hi-viz vests mandatory for cyclists is nothing but “a distraction tactic” from real safety issues they face on the roads. T...

City media firm named best digital agency in Connacht for second year running

A city-based media firm has been named the best digital agency in Connacht for the second year running. GK Media, based at Ballybrit, took the award at th...