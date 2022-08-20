Public invited to talk on Galway Maritime History

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway Hooker Sailing Club are inviting people to come to the Claddagh Hall tomorrow evening (Sunday) at 7pm to hear Donnacha Ó hÉallaithe and Míchéal Ó Fathartaigh speak on Galway maritime history with a focus on events of around a hundred years.

Donncha’s talk will discuss the impact of exploding mines on fishing vessels in Galway Bay during the first world war while Míchéal will focus on the fortunes of Galway fishermen under the policies of the new Irish state 1922-’32.

He will also deal with episodes including the Cleggan disaster of 1927.

The sailing club have expressed their gratitude to the City Council for funding this heritage week event under the Decade of Centenaries Programme

Further information can be found on the Heritage Week Website.