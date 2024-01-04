Public invited to submit names for new Salmon Weir Bridge

Share story:

Members of the public can now suggest names for the new Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge

Applications are being sought for its naming, and can be submitted until 6PM on Sunday February 11th

The Galway City Council Naming and Civic Commemorative Policy was adopted in July of last year to allow citizens to submit their suggestions

The €10m bridge was officially opened last May, after just over a year of construction of the 85m long structure.

It represents the first new crossing over the Corrib in over 30 years, and has taken much of the pedestrian flow off the 200 years old next to it.

However, the bridge has yet to be named, with several groups putting forward suggestions since its opening.

The Policy and Application form to submit names is available online at galwaycity.ie/civic-naming or by scanning a QR code contained in a document which can be accessedby clicking here.