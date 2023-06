Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public are being encouraged to attend a ‘Pension Promise’ Campaign meeting in the city next Monday

The group is asking the Government to honour its commitment to a State pension rate of 34% of average earnings.

The event at the Galmont Hotel from 11AM next Monday will host speakers and open the floor to questions.

Niamh Kavanagh of the Irish Senior Citizens Parliament explains what people can expect on the day: