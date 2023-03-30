Public invited to Front Line Defenders lecture at University of Galway

Galway Bay fm – Members of the public are invited to attend the touring Front Line Defenders lecture at the University of Galway tomorrow (Fri Mar 31st)

The annual lecture is hitting Queens University in Belfast and Trinity College Dublin, before coming to Galway

Front Line Defenders is an international human rights organisation founded in Dublin in 2001, with the specific aim of protecting human rights defenders at risk

The free, public lecture at University of Galway, at 2 tomorrow afternoon, will be hosted by Iranian feminist activist and journalist, Parvin Ardalan.

Registration can be done on Eventbrite.ie