Public invited to Community Safety Talk with Gardaí in Moycullen

The local Crime Prevention Officer, alongside Gardaí, will be in Moycullen this Wednesday for a Community Safety Talk.

The evening has been organised with the Maigh Cuilinn Text Alert team.

The will be a presentation on drug awareness, while members will also have the opportunity to meet with local Gardaí

It will take place in the Hall in Scoil Mhuire on Wednesday at 8PM