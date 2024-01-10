Galway Bay FM

Public invited to attend Gort Biogas group update and planning meeting tomorrow

The Gort Biogas Concern Group are inviting members of the public are invited to attend a meeting tomorrow evening in the town.

Last November, the group celebrated a win in their fight against a planned biogas plant in the town when An Bord Pleanala conceded in the High Court.

The meeting will take place at Sullivan’s Hotel in Gort tomorrow evening from 7:30, and all are invited to hear updates and set out a roadmap.

Chair of the group Ciaran O’Donnell says the meeting is an opportunity to thank the public and keep them informed:

 

