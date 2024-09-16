Galway Bay FM

16 September 2024

Public information sessions on Galway city’s new Biodiversity Action Plan to begin tomorrow

Public information sessions on Galway city’s new Biodiversity Action Plan are to begin tomorrow

Submissions are being sought from the public, groups, and organisations on the five year plan which begins next year

Galway city council has set the deadline for submissions as close of business on Friday week September 27

In- person sessions will be held at Galway City Library tomorrow 5.30 to 7.30pm and Tuesday week noon to 2pm, Ballybane Library this Thursday 11am to 1pm and Westside Library on Friday week Sept 27 noon to 2pm

The Biodiversity Action Plan, which is supported by the Heritage Council, is designed to provide a structured approach to biodiversity conservation at local level.

