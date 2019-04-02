Public information sessions on Galway 2020’s small towns programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of information sessions will be held next week as Galway 2020 opens its call for projects under the second round of its ‘Small Towns – Big Ideas’ programme.

Communities across the county are invited to submit applications to develop a project for the cultural programme before the deadline of May 10th.

Funding of 200 thousand euro will be awarded by Galway 2020 as part of the initiative with themes of landscape, language and migration.

The programme celebrates ‘Meitheal’ – the Irish tradition of coming together for a common purpose.

Information sessions on the programme will be held next week with the first taking place in Clifden Station House next Tuesday (9th) at 7pm.

This will be followed by a session at Galway 2020 offices at Merchants Road in the city next Wednesday (10th) at 7pm.

Next Thursday (11th), an information session will be hosted in Builin Blásta Cafe in Spiddal at 7pm.

The final session in the series takes place in Ballinasloe Library on Tuesday April 16th at 7pm.

