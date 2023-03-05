Public information session on Draft Tuam Local Area Plan to be held tomorrow in Tuam Library

Staff from the Forward Planning Policy unit of Galway County Council will be in the foyer of the Tuam library on Monday from 2:30pm to 7:30pm to discuss the Draft Tuam Local Area Plan 2023-2029 which is currently on public display.

Members of the public who would have queries or would like to discuss the contents of the plan are asked to attend this public information session.

In addition, a webinar will be hosted by Galway County Council in relation to the Draft Tuam Local Area Plan on Thursday at 6pm and registration details are available on www.consult.galway.ie