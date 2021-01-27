Public information meeting to discuss new cross-city bus link

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information meeting will take place online tomorrow to discuss a proposed new cross-city bus link.

It would provide a new public transport corridor linking the west and east of the city.

Tomorrow’s meeting will provide information on the BusConnects Galway Cross-City link, which would run from University Road to the Dublin Road.

It’ll be a public transport corridor linking the western and eastern suburbs, through the city centre.

The project, funded through the NTA, aims to connect homes with places of work, study, retail and recreation, with improve public transport journey times and reliability.

It envisions the creation of high-quality public spaces, new and upgraded pedestrian and cyclist facilities, and priority for public transport, making it easier to move through the city.

Tomorrow’s meeting is organised by Galway Chamber in association with Galway City Council – and aims to provide an insight into the scheme and the outcomes it will bring for businesses in the city.

The online meeting will take place tomorrow morning between 9.30 and 11am – further information can be found at Galwaychamber.com.