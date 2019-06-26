Public information meeting on plan for Dunkellin bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information meeting concerning plans for Dunkellin bridge will be held in Kilcolgan tomorrow.

The structure collapsed last year while it was undergoing works.

This has resulted in prolonged road closures with locals forced to take alternative routes to school, mass and farmland.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Martina Kinane says she’s greatly concerned as progress has not been made.

She’s seeking reassurance that the bridge will be reopened by the start of the new school year – as previously promised.

The public meeting will be held tomorrow evening at 7 at Raftery’s Rest in Kilcolgan.

Councillor Kinane is encouraging all stakeholders to attend.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..