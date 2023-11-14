Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe

Share story:
Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe

A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe is to take place tomorrow evening.

Locals have raised concerns about how services in the town will struggle to facilitate the increased population.

Over 600 people have signed a petition objecting to the project at its current proposed size.

The public meeting will take place in the Shearwater Hotel at 7pm.

Brian Dolan from the Poolboy Community Development Council explains that a scaled-down development will be proposed.

Share story:

Galway Flying Club vying for national Aviation Industry Award

Galway Flying Club has been shortlisted in this year’s Aviation Industry Awards. The club, based at Galway Airport, is up for an award in the Genera...

Feature: OPW Minister visits Clarinbridge to witness destruction caused by Storm Debi

OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan was in Galway this morning to witness first hand some of the devastation caused by Storm Debi. He visited the worst hit are...

Two house burglaries in Moylough on same day

Gardai are investigating two house burglaries in the Moylough area which took place on the same day The first one took place at Brierfield North on Thursd...

Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Gort businesses

Gardai are investigating a string of burglaries at Gort businesses over a two day period The first one occurred at Bridge Street between last Wednesday at...