Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe

A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe is to take place tomorrow evening.

Locals have raised concerns about how services in the town will struggle to facilitate the increased population.

Over 600 people have signed a petition objecting to the project at its current proposed size.

The public meeting will take place in the Shearwater Hotel at 7pm.

Brian Dolan from the Poolboy Community Development Council explains that a scaled-down development will be proposed.