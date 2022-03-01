Public information meeting in Ballinasloe over CAP Strategic Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information meeting will be held in Ballinasloe later this month to discuss Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan for the period from 2023 to 2027.

The sessions led by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are part of a series being held at 11 venues across the country over the month of March.

There will also be one webinar on 15th March to facilitate those who wish to attend online.

The Ballinasloe meeting takes place on Thursday March 24th at the Shearwater Hotel at 8pm.

Department staff will provide information to farmers about the changes that will occur when the new CAP commences in 2023.

In particular, the meeting will cover topics such as direct payments including entitlements, active farmer checks, agricultural activity and land eligibility changes.