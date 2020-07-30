Public information events to take place across the county on the Galway to Athlone Greenway Project

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Galway to Athlone Greenway Project will hold a series of public engagement events next month.

The series is being held to give the public a chance to discuss elements of the Greenway design with members of the design team.

The Galway events will be held in the Shearwater Hotel Ballinasloe on August 11th, the Raheen Woods Hotel Athenry on the 12th, The Loughrea Hotel on the 13th and in the Maldron Hotel Oranmore on the 14th – with each event running from 11 am to 8 pm.

The project, once delivered, will connect Dublin to Galway city, with the Dublin to Athlone section having been recently completed.

A new project office for the delivery of the Athlone to Galway section has been opened in Ballinasloe – with a team of engineers preparing to work with local stakeholders in designing the Greenway route.

