Public information events in city and Oranmore on overhaul of bus network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public information events are set to take place in the city and Oranmore this week on plans to radically overhaul the city bus network.

Under the draft proposals, the level of bus services in Galway City, Barna and Oranmore will increase by 50 percent.

The bus network will be expanded to more areas, there’ll be increased frequency on many routes, more bus stops, and a new 24-hour route serving Parkmore.

The meetings will be held in the Ardilaun Hotel, Taylors Hill on Tuesday; Maldron Hotel, Oranmore on Wednesday; and Hardiman Hotel, Eyre Square on Thursday.

They’ll be open to the public each day from mid-day until 7pm.

Councillor Donal Lyons says it’s really important that the public have an input into the project.