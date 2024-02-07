Galway Bay FM

7 February 2024

Public information event on planned €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

A public information event will take place in the city tomorrow (Thurs Feb 8th) about a planned 45 million euro office campus in Knocknacarra.

McDonogh Capital Investments has recently sought planning permission for the development at Galway Business Park.

McDonogh Capital Investments is a subsidiary of city-based Thomas McDonogh & Sons Limited.

The development is known as “Westgate” and it’s aiming to address a lack of office space on the west side of Galway City.

Westgate would consist of three blocks that would be sited adjacant to Bothar Stiofain, close to the junction with Rahoon Road.

They’d range in height from four to eight storeys, with the smallest building to be located along Bothar Stiofain.

A public information event will be held at the Clybaun Hotel between 5 and 7 tomorrow evening.

