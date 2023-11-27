Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Public info evenings in Galway city on reducing home energy costs

Share story:
Public info evenings in Galway city on reducing home energy costs

A series of public information evenings on home energy will be held over the next few weeks in Galway city.

Members of the public can avail of the free info sessions, organised by the city council, which will provide expert advice on reducing home energy costs and carbon footprint

The first evening will be at Westside Community Centre tomorrow evening from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

Another will be held next Tuesday at the same time at Knocknacarra Community Centre, and the third at Renmore Community Centre on Tuesday 12th December

Share story:

Portiuncula Hospital’s Echocardiography Department receives European Accreditation

Portiuncula Hospital has received European accreditation for its Echocardiography Department. The merit has been given by the European Society of Cardiolo...

Tuam's N17 Plaza named Food To Go Retailer of the Year

Tuam’s N17 Plaza has been awarded the Food To Go Retailer of the Year Award at this year’s C-Store Awards. The awards focus on recognising the...

Galway TD Sean Canney critical of 'knee-jerk reaction' calls for resignation after Dublin riots

Galway East TD Sean Canney is expressing his concern over what he considers are ‘knee-jerk reaction’ calls for resignation after riots in Dubl...

Two Door Cinema Club and Madness join Galway Airport summer gigs

Two more acts have been confirmed for Galway Summer Sessions at Galway Airport next year. The site has been at the top of the local agenda in recent weeks...