Public info evenings in Galway city on reducing home energy costs

A series of public information evenings on home energy will be held over the next few weeks in Galway city.

Members of the public can avail of the free info sessions, organised by the city council, which will provide expert advice on reducing home energy costs and carbon footprint

The first evening will be at Westside Community Centre tomorrow evening from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

Another will be held next Tuesday at the same time at Knocknacarra Community Centre, and the third at Renmore Community Centre on Tuesday 12th December