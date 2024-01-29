Public info day this Wednesday in Barnaderg on planned Cooloo Wind Farm

A public information day will take place this Wednesday in Barnaderg, organised by the company behind the planned Cooloo Wind Farm

Members of the public will be able to learn more about the plans for the nine-turbine wind farm, with an opportunity to ask questions and give feedback.

The event, arranged by Neoen Renewables, will run from 3-8PM this Wednesday (31/1) at the Barnaderg Community Centre.

The wind farm is being considered around 12km east of Tuam – in the townlands of Cooloo, Cloonascragh, Dangan, Elmhill, Leacarrow and Polladooley.

The application for planning permission is expected to be submitted in the coming months