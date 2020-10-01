Public health team to meet over spread of COVID 19 as Galway records peak of 28 cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to analyse the spread of Covid-19 across the country, with a focus on Galway after a daily peak of 28 cases were notified for the county last evening.

Health officials are monitoring Cork, Galway, Roscommon and Monaghan, but the Acting Chief Medical Officer says it is close to becoming ‘a national issue’.

429 cases of the virus were reported yesterday, with one new death.

The total number of confirmed cases in Galway to date stands at 736.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the ‘window of opportunity’ for this not to become a national issue is closing….