Public health team to discuss remaining phases of easing lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The remaining phases for the easing of lockdown restrictions will be discussed by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday.

The plans have already been fast-tracked, with the lockdown easing reduced earlier this month to four phases rather than five.

The numbers have been encouraging in recent weeks with no new deaths reported in the latest figures for the second time in less than a month.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Galway remains at 486 with no new cases reported in the latest round of figures last evening.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, is encouraged by our progress but says a lot can change between now and the beginning of the final phase in late July….