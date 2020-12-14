Public health officials warn of virus spike as Galway’s COVID-19 incidence rate rises to 60

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway’s 14 day COVID-19 incidence rate has risen above 60.

155 cases of the virus were recorded in the city and county over the last 14 days, with 11 recorded last evening.

Kerry has the lowest 14 day rate at 20.3 – with 30 cases notified over the period.

While Donegal remains the county with the highest infection rate at 219.9 – with 350 cases confirmed in the county over the last fortnight.

At the end of November, Galway was one of five counties with a COVID-19 incidence rate lower than 50.

At the end of last month and during Level 5 restrictions, Galway had a rate of 44.6.

Public health officials have urged the public to try to keep their contacts low.

The HSE Director of Public Health for the West Dr. Breda Smyth says people should take extra precautions as we approach Christmas week.