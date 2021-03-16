Public health officials caution against protest gatherings ahead of planned demonstration in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public health officials are asking people not to attend protests and such gatherings in Galway and other cities nationwide over the coming days.

It comes as ROSA – Socialist Feminist Movement plans to hold a demonstration in Galway on Thursday as part of its campaign to ‘end gender and police violence’.

The event is scheduled to take place at Eyre Square on Thursday at 6pm with organisers stating social distancing will be in place.

It’s one of a series being led by the group nationwide as part of the #ReclaimTheStreets movement to end violence against women , with others taking place in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

It follows the murder of 33 year-old Sarah Everard in London.

NPHET has warned against social mixing due to the continued high levels of infection in the community.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, says the public health advice to stay at home remains in place and has cautioned against such demonstrations at this time.