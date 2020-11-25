Public health emergency team to meet over exit plan for Level 5

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NPHET will meet this morning to consider how the country should exit Level 5 restrictions next week.

The meeting is taking place a day earlier than usual, with Cabinet set to consider its recommendations ahead of an announcement tomorrow or Friday.

It’s expected Ireland will move to a modified Level 3 next week with retail reopening – however, hotels and restaurants will be later in the month, and wet pubs will stay closed.

226 new cases of the virus were confirmed last evening – this includes six new cases which were notified for Galway.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said a third lockdown may be needed in January because of celebrations over Christmas.