Public exhibition to take place on Ballinasloe flood relief scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public exhibition will take place in Ballinasloe later this month on the flood relief scheme being developed for the town and surrounds.

The event will allow the public to review maps and emerging options, and speak with the project team leading the long-awaited scheme.

It’s part of a wider public consultation that’s currently ongoing, having recently been extended until Friday, March 25th.

The public exhibition will take place at the Shearwater Hotel on Tuesday, March 15th from 1PM to 7PM.

Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s vital that everyone has an input into this extremely important scheme….