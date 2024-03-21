Public event tonight to showcase student active travel plans for Salthill schools

A special public event is taking place in the city this evening – a highlight plans developed by Salthill students for improved active travel.

Students at Salerno and Colaiste Éinde have created information boards about the challenges, barriers and opportunities for improved mobility.

They’re looking to get feedback on the plans they’ve drafted over recent months – and they want to hear from school staff, parents of students, and Salthill residents.

The event takes place at the Galway Bay Hotel this evening from 7.15pm to 9pm.