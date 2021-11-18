Public event to discuss lack of progress on addressing issues with Traveller accommodation across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public event will be held online next week to discuss a lack of progress on addressing issues within Traveller accommodation across Galway city and county. (23/11)

The event, entitled “Build Homes, Build Health, Build Hope” is part of the Galway Traveller Movements #TravellerHomesNow campaign, launched in 2017.

The event is styled as an inquiry that will explore a wide range of ongoing conditions in Traveller accommodation – including cold, pest infestation, poor sanitary conditions, damp and mould, sewerage overflow, and poor cooking facilities.

Galway Traveller Movement has produced 4 reports since 2017, but claims there’s been little progress charted across more than 50 benchmarks for adequate living standards and basic human rights.

The latest report evaluated conditions in 19 locations – eight sites and group housing schemes in the city, a further eight in the county, as well as three roadside locations.

Like previous reports, it paints a bleak picture of little to no progress made on improving housing conditions that fall far short of providing even basic human rights.

Speakers at next week’s event will include Dr. Fernand de Varennes, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, while members of the community will share their personal experiences.

The public event will get underway online on Tuesday afternoon at 2.30 – further information is availble on Galway Traveller Movement’s social media pages.