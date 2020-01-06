Public enhancement works to begin in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Underground infrastructural works are set to begin at Bishop Street in Tuam this week.

The works will involve removing all electrical and telecommunication cables and poles – beginning in the square and ending 50 metres beyond the Cathedral entrance.

As part of the works, LED lighting will also be installed.

Funding for the project comes from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Tidy Towns and Village Renewal Scheme.

Galway County Council is the main contractor for the project which is expected to be finished by the end of March.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney has confirmed that most of the works will be on footpaths so two-way traffic will be maintained during most of the installation period.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….