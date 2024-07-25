Public encouraged to have their say on future of Attymon Bog

The public are being encouraged to have their say on the future of Attymon Bog.

Bord na Móna has proposed to rehabilitate the bog under the Peatlands Climate Action Scheme and the project is currently open to public consultation.

Attymon Bog is one of 80 bogs Bord na Móna plan on rehabilitating under the scheme, covering a total of 33,000 hectares.

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says the planned rehabilitation measures include drain blocking and spreading fertiliser to encourage growth.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East calls for anyone with a vested interest to log onto Bord na Móna’s website and view the Rehabilitation Plan for Attymon.