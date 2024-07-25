Galway Bay FM

25 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Public encouraged to have their say on future of Attymon Bog

Share story:
Public encouraged to have their say on future of Attymon Bog

The public are being encouraged to have their say on the future of Attymon Bog.

Bord na Móna has proposed to rehabilitate the bog under the Peatlands Climate Action Scheme and the project is currently open to public consultation.

Attymon Bog is one of 80 bogs Bord na Móna plan on rehabilitating under the scheme, covering a total of 33,000 hectares.

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says the planned rehabilitation measures include drain blocking and spreading fertiliser to encourage growth.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East calls for anyone with a vested interest to log onto Bord na Móna’s website and view the Rehabilitation Plan for Attymon.

Share story:

Call on the community to uncover missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard

The Office of Public Works is calling on the community to help uncover the missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard. For the 50th anniversary of...

Councillor sends stern warning to NTA ahead of meeting on public transport issues across Galway

A local councillor is sending a stern warning to the NTA ahead of a meeting on public transport issues across Galway. It was confirmed at County Hall this...

Burst watermain to cause major water outage in Headford area today

There will be a major water outage in the Headford area later today, due to a burst watermain in Caherlistrane. Residents and businesses are advised that ...

Over 1,700 Galway businesses upskilled through Skillnet Ireland last year

Over 1,700 Galway businesses upskilled through Skillnet Ireland last year. Skillnet Ireland is a national talent development agency and offers skills prog...