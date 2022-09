GBFM Newsroom – Galway City is making preparations for Make Way Day this Friday. (30/9)

Organised by the Disability federation of Ireland, the day aims to raise awareness for those with disabilities and improve access in towns and cities.

People are encouraged to think about easily removable obstacles, such as parked cars, wheelie bins, hedges.

On the day, Galway City traffic division say they’ll take a zero-tolerance approach to vehicles parked on footpaths.

#MakeWayDay22

https://www.makewayday.com/