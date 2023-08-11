Public encouraged to get involved in city’s first Climate Action Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is encouraging people to help create the city’s first ever Climate Action Plan.

It wants to hear from members of the public, along with community and business groups to form the plan.

Feedback can be given online or by post in the next five weeks.

The aim of the Climate Action Plan is to improve Galway’s climate resilience and reduce carbon emissions.

The city council is seeking views, opinions and ideas from the public to develop the plan, with the aim of implementing actions over the next five years.

People can access the questionnaire and summary online at galwaycity.ie.

Alternatively people can make a submission via post to the Climate Change Department at City Hall by September 8th.