Galway Bay fm newsroom – People are being encouraged to attend a public consultation evening on the Gort Town Centre Centre First and Public Realm Enhancement Plan.

Business owners in particular are urged to have their say at the event at Sullivan’s Hotel on Thursday April 27th, from 4:30-8PM.

The plans will be on display for the public to view and have their say at the event next week.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue outlines some of what the plan includes: