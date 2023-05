Galway Atlantaquaria will host a panel of experts at a public event tomorrow as part of European Maritime Day.

National and international speakers from Seasearch Ireland will attend to discuss the coastal marine ecosystem of Galway Bay

The event will take place at the aquarium in Salthill from 7:30 tomorrow evening

Dr. Nóirín Burke, Director of Education at Galway Atlantaquaria, outlines what people can get from the event: