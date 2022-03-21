Public crime prevention meeting to take place in Headford this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public crime prevention meeting is to take place in Headford this evening.

It comes amid local concerns over lack of Garda coverage in the North Galway area, due to recent burglaries in the wider area, including Headford.

It follows widespread condemnation of the burglary of a 99 year old woman in the town in recent weeks – a development that was branded sickening and prompted calls for more Gardaí to be immediately allocated to the area.

Tonight’s meeting is run by Garda Crime Prevention officers and will take place at St Fursey’s Hall at 8pm.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Andrew Reddington says there’ll be a focus on several key topics.