Public could be asked to wear masks in shops and on transport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Medical Officer says people could soon be asked to wear face coverings in some shops and on public transport.

However, Tony Holohan has urged people not to rush out and buy surgical masks so the supply for frontline healthcare workers is protected.

But he says face coverings could be recommended when restrictions are eased – and could form an important part of easing restrictions.

He says the move has been recommended in other European countries, particularly on public transport and some retail settings where social distancing is difficult.